Liverpool & Chelsea in battle over a deal to sign Dorgu

Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly planning to go head-to-head with each other over a deal to sign Lecce star Partick Dorgu in the upcoming transfer window, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After moving to the Via del Mare Stadium this summer, the youngster has enjoyed a promising start in Serie A this term, helping his side win half of the first six games so far this season.

It seems after his recent eye-catching performances for Lecce, the youngster has already started to attract the attention of several big clubs around Europe with Liverpool and Chelsea among those to have registered their interest.

According to the report by Fichajes, Liverpool have been monitoring the development of Dorgu for a while and they are planning to step up their efforts to sign the Dane in the upcoming transfer window.

However, the report claims that acquiring Dorgu’s signature won’t be straightforward for Liverpool as Chelsea are also plotting a swoop for him and the player has recently revealed that it is his dream to play for the West London club.

So, the Merseyside club are set to face a tough challenge to persuade Dorgu to move to Anfield if Chelsea opt to join the Reds in this race.

However, Chelsea might not be an ideal destination for Dorgu at the moment as they already have Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella at their disposal. In addition, Levi Colwill can also play that role and Mauricio Pochettino has been using him in that position in recent times over Chilwell and Cucurella. So, Dorgu could struggle to find regular game-time for Chelsea should he decides to move to Stamford Bridge.

Therefore, Liverpool could be a better destination for Dorgu over Chelsea to develop his career. Andrew Robertson is set to turn 30 next year and the way Jurgen Klopp likes to play, he needs young and energetic players to find success.

Dorgu would be able to bring that to Liverpool’s play so he could be a shrewd signing for Klopp’s side with a view to the long-term future if they opt to secure his signature in the upcoming transfer window.

However, it is going to be interesting to see who will eventually manage to sign Dorgu should Liverpool and Chelsea go head-to-head with each other over this deal next year.