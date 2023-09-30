Man Utd & Chelsea in battle to sign Brazilian star Lorran

Manchester United are reportedly in a battle with Chelsea over a deal to sign Flamengo starlet Lorran, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils were without a senior right-wing option following Jadon Sancho and Antony’s absence due to off-field issues. So, Erik Ten Hag has recently been forced to change his formation and play with a 4-4-2 diamond formation. But, given Antony is set to be available from now on, Ten Hag will have options to play with his preferred style once again.

However, Sancho has seemingly played his last game for United having fallen out with Ten Hag, so it appears the Red Devils have started to explore options in the market to replace the Englishman with Lorran now emerging as a serious target.

Writing on Twitter, Romano has reported that Man Utd have been monitoring the development of Lorran ahead of a potential move in the upcoming transfer window.

The journalist further claims that the 17-year-old has a £43m release clause included in his current contract so it appears the Red Devils will have to spend big to acquire the Brazilian’s service.

Battle

However, Romano states that Chelsea are also keeping a close eye on the youngster’s progress and could opt to make a move for him in the upcoming window. So, Man Utd are set to face tough competition from the Blues in getting any potential deal done for the South American.

Romano wrote:

“Understand Manchester United and Chelsea scouts recently tracked Lorran, Brazilian top talent born in 2006. Release clause included in his Flamengo deal: €50m.”

Chelsea have been keeping a close eye on the South American market and have recently purchased several youngsters. But, it appears Lorran is a player – who has now attracted the attention of the Blues’ scouts.

The 17-year-old is a left-footed right-winger, he is quick, strong, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the ability to create chances for fellow attackers and also can finish off his chances.

Lorran is an extremely talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class player going forward. So, he would be a great coup for Man Utd or Chelsea with a view to the long-term future if either club manage to secure his signature.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd or Chelsea eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign him in the upcoming transfer window.