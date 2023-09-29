Man Utd predicted line-up against Crystal Palace

Following a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace in Carabao Cup, Manchester United are set to take on the Eagles once again tomorrow, but this time in the Premier League.

Roy Hodgson’s side displayed a poor performance in midweek and United won the game pretty comfortably by taking full advantage of that.

Having lost the game last time out, Palace would be keen on defeating Man Utd in this fixture and taking revenge for that loss. So, Erik ten Hag’s side will have to be at their very best in this encounter to keep their winning run going.

Team news

Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are among the long-term absentees so they are not in contention to feature in this encounter. The new addition to that list is Lisandro Martinez, who joined the club in a £57m deal ahead of last season. He is set to remain sidelined for an extended period owing to an aggravation of the injury that he suffered during the back end of last term.

Sergio Reguilon was absent in midweek after sustaining an injury against Burnley and he is in doubt ahead of this fixture.

Jadon Sancho won’t be available in this encounter after falling out with Ten Hag. Antony is set to return to training after spending some time out due to off-field issues, but he may not be available for selection tomorrow.

Expected Man Utd line-up vs Crystal Palace

Ten Hag shuffled his pack in midweek and gave rest to some of the first team players, but they are all set to return tomorrow.

Andre Onana will continue between the sticks for United so Altay Bayindir will be among the substitutes once again. Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane are expected to be the centre-back pairing for Ten Hag’s side and in that case, Harry Maguire will return to the bench despite displaying a promising performance last time out.

Diogo Dalot is likely to be the right-back, while Sofyan Amrabat could start on the opposite side if Reguilon can’t recover in time.

Casemiro is guaranteed to continue in the defensive midfield position after putting his name on the scoresheet last time out and Mason Mount could commence alongside the Brazilian for the Red Devils in the engine room. So, Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay will have to settle for a place on the bench.

Bruno Fernandes is set to return to the starting eleven for United after a rare midweek break and Hannibal Mejbri will go back to the bench.

Marcus Rashford is likely to be on the left flank after a midweek off, while Pellistri could continue on the opposite wing for Ten Hag’s side. In that case, Alejandro Garnacho will have to make do with a place on the bench. Rasmus Hojlund will return to the starting eleven so Anthony Martial will have to settle for a place on the bench despite scoring against Palace in the Carabao Cup.