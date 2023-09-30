Chelsea continue to push for Victor Osimhen



According to Italian outlet Sport Mediaset, Chelsea continue to push for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen amid his strained relationship with the Serie A outfit.

The Nigerian star has been a fantastic performer for Napoli, but he is currently contemplating his future at the club following their criticism of him through their TikTok account. As per SportMediaset, Napoli have issued a personal apology to the striker, but he wanted it to be public. He is also unimpressed with Napoli taking a long time to take down the videos posted on TikTok.

SportMediaset claim that Chelsea and a Saudi Arabian club continue to push for the striker’s signature, but a deal is unlikely to happen in January. Napoli have certainties over the £104 million star completing the season with them and they could only consider his departure next summer where they can land a replacement.

World-class striker

Chelsea have had a tough start to the Premier League campaign and it has been largely associated with their poor finishing in the box. When it comes to expected goals, they are right at the top with Manchester City this campaign, but have simply failed to deliver the goals to help them climb up the league standings.

Nicolas Jackson has just 1 goals from 6 league games since his arrival from Villarreal last summer. Armando Broja is the back-up striker in the first-team squad, but he is not up to match sharpness after a long-term knee injury. Chelsea need a solution next year and could spend big to land Osimhem from Napoli.

Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino would want the signing to happen in January itself but convincing Napoli to do so could be an improbable task with their notorious owner in Aurelio De Laurentiis. De Laurentiis does not let go of his prized assets easily and may only consider Osimhen’s sale next summer when he enters the last year of his contract.