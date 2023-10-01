Tottenham eye cut-price move to sign Tosin Adarabioyo in January

Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a move for Fulham star Tosin Adarabioyo as Ange Postecoglou looks to reinforce his defensive options this winter, according to Football Insider.

The report claims that the North Londoners wanted to add another defender to their squad during the closing stages of the summer window but the right opportunity did not arise.

Spurs brought in two centre-backs in the summer following the arrival of Micky van de Ven and Ashley Phillips, however, the latter is seen as a long-term project and not considered a first-team player at the moment.

Van de Ven has made an impressive start to life at Tottenham with the 22-year-old forming a strong partnership with Argentina international and World Cup winner Cristian Romero.

Phillips is yet to feature for Tottenham’s first team this season but has already made two appearances for the Tottenham U21 side hence Postecoglou is keen on signing a more experienced centre-back who can compete for a first-team spot.

Tottenham sold Davinson Sanchez to Galatasaray in the summer while long-serving defender Eric Dier could be allowed to leave the club in January and this could create space for the signing of another centre-back.

Tosin Adarabioyo eyed

According to Football Insider, Tottenham could renew their interest in signing Tosin Adarabioyo in January after being strongly linked with the Fulham star in the summer.

The 6ft 4in ace will have just six months left on his contract this winter and has shown no sign of penning an extension so Fulham may have no option but to cash in and sell on the cheap in January.

The 25-year-old has made just one appearance for Marco Silva’s side this campaign which came in their 2-2 draw at Arsenal. He has since been out of the squad due to injury and bad blood with his manager after trying to force a move away from the club.

Adarabioyo was made to train away from the first team and was frozen out of the Fulham squad. He was ever-present for the London-based side last season as he made 29 appearances and scored once across all competitions.

Adarabioyo is valued at £14m by Transfermarkt but Tottenham would hope to snap him up in a cut-price deal. He would be a good addition to Postecoglou’s squad if they could wrap up a deal in January.

