Tottenham’s James Maddison set to be fit for Liverpool clash

Tottenham Hotspur have been handed a huge injury boost as summer signing James Maddison is expected to be fit for Saturday’s Premier League clash against Liverpool, according to Football.London.

Maddison was replaced during Tottenham’s 2-2 north London derby draw at Arsenal last weekend. The attacking midfielder jarred his knee and there were fears he could be facing a spell on the sidelines.

However, the report claims the England international had scans earlier this week and they showed no serious damage. Maddison has been monitored but has been able to train with his teammates this week and is expected to face Liverpool on Saturday.

Spurs skipper Son Heung-min also picked up a knock against Arsenal but is expected to be fit to face Liverpool, which will be a major boost for Ange Postecoglou.

Maddison and Son combined twice at the Emirates Stadium to draw Spurs level after the Gunners took the lead twice. Tottenham have made an impressive start to the new season as they remain unbeaten so far.

Spurs have amassed 14 points from their first six games as they lie 4th in the Premier League table, just four points behind leaders and defending champions Manchester City. A win over Liverpool would see Tottenham leapfrog the Reds into second place.

Relief

Maddison has been a key player for Tottenham since joining the club from Leicester City in the summer. He has racked up seven appearances, scored two goals, and provided four assists across all competitions.

He has formed a deadly partnership with Son, propelling the club to greater heights this campaign. His availability will be great news for Postecoglou, who is aiming to secure Champions League qualification at the end of this season.

Tottenham are currently out of Europe after finishing 8th in the league table last term and their search for silverware also continues after they were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Fulham on penalties.

