[Teams] Bournemouth vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from the Vitality Stadium

Arsenal will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta rested some key players for the League Cup win over Brentford in midweek while several of his stars missed the game due to injury issues.

Aaron Ramsdale returned between the sticks and kept a clean sheet during the 1-0 win at the Gtech Community Stadium on Wednesday night. However, he drops back to the bench with David Raya recalled to start in goal today.

Ben White retains his place at right-back while Gabriel Maglahaes starts once again in the middle of Arsenal back four. William Saliba has passed a late fitness test to start today with Oleksandr Zinchenko returning at left-back. Jacub Kiwior and Takehiro Tomiyasu drop back to the bench.

Declan Rice was a doubt for the trip to Bournemouth after being forced off with a back issue against Tottenham last week. However, the England international is passed fit to return today and he starts at the heart of Arsenal’s midfield.

Martin Odegaard is recalled to start so Emile Smith Rowe makes way while Kai Havertz keeps his place meaning Fabio Vieira has to settle for a place among the substitutes. Jorginho is also dropped to the bench after a run out in midweek.

Bukayo Saka has passed a late fitness test to return on the right-wing after missing the Brentford game with a knock. Leandro Trossard is only fit enough for a place on the bench while Gabriel Martinelli is still recovering from a hamstring injury.

Therefore, Eddie Nketiah keeps his place in Arsenal’s attack with Gabriel Jesus recalled to start this afternoon. Reiss Nelson drops back to the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Bournemouth

Neto; Aarons, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Cook, Billing; Tavernier, Christie, Kluivert; Solanke

Subs: Radu, Brooks, Rothwell, Ouattara, Smith, Sinisterra, Moore, Traore, Semenyo.

Arsenal

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Ødegaard, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Nketiah.

Subs: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Kiwior, Elneny, Jorginho, Vieira, Smith Rowe, Nelson, Trossard.