[Teams] Man Utd vs Crystal Palace: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United welcome Crystal Palace to Old Trafford for the second time in a matter of days.

United ran out comfortable winners in their Carabao Cup clash in midweek so Erik ten Hag will be looking for a similar result this afternoon.

Andre Onana starts in goal once again today with Diogo Dalot keeping his place at right-back in the absence of the injured Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Sofyan Amrabat keeps his place after impressing in midweek while Victor Lindelof is recalled to start alongside Raphael Varane in the middle of Man Utd’s defence. Harry Maguire is the man to drop out.

Casemiro starts once again in the holding midfield role for United with Mason Mount also keeping his spot in the starting eleven after impressing last time out. Bruno Fernandes is recalled to start after being rested in midweek.

Federico Pellistri retains his spot on the right wing with Marcus Rashford recalled on the left. Garnacho is unlucky to drop out after getting on the scoresheet in the League Cup game. Rasmus Hojlund is recalled to lead the line up front for Manchester United so Anthony Martial makes way despite scoring against Palace in midweek.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

Onana, Dalot, Amrabat, Lindelof, Varane, Casemiro, Fernandes, Mount, Pellistri, Rashford, Hojlund.

Subs: Bayindir, Maguire, Martial, Eriksen, Garnacho, Donny, Evans, Mctominay, Hannibal

Crystal Palace

Johnstone – Ward, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell – Doucoure, Hughes, Schlupp – Ayew, Eze, Mateta.

Subs: Matthews, Holding, Clyne, Ewiobei, Richards, Reidewald, Rak-Sakyi, Ozoh, Ola-Adebomi.