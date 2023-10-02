Man Utd planning to sign a new winger to help Rashford

Manchester United are reportedly contemplating a swoop for a new winger in January to support Marcus Rashford, as per the transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Red Devils have endured a woeful start to this campaign and the unavailability of several key players has seemingly been the main issue behind their downfall.

They have been struggling with injury problems over the last few weeks. In addition, Erik ten Hag was also unable to use players like Jadon Sancho – who joined the club in a £73m deal – and Antony due to their off-field issues. Although the Brazilian has returned to training and is reportedly set to be available from now on, Sancho is expected to remain sidelined.

It has even been suggested that the Englishman has played his last game for United and he could be sold in the upcoming transfer window. As a consequence of these problems, Ten Hag has been left with very few winger options to choose from so he has been using youngsters like Facundo Pellistri and Alejandro Garnacho.

But, they are still very young and need time to develop their careers to help United achieve their lofty ambitions. So, it appears Man Utd are now looking to sign a new winger to reinforce their frontline.

Reinforcements

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jacobs has reported that Man Utd could look to sign a new forward in January as a potential replacement for Sancho – who could be sold in the winter window.

The journalist further claims that Man Utd need balance in their squad to qualify for the Champions League next season and progress deep into Europe’s elite club competition this term. So, they need a new player upfront to support Rashford.

Jacobs said:

“Him [Marcus Rashford] developing a relationship with Rasmus Hojlund and potentially another winner coming in in January as well because Jadon Sancho could go. We don’t know what’s going to happen with Antony. “Manchester United need balance, clearly if they’re to qualify for the Champions League and progress in the Champions League this season, they’re going to be more than just Rashford’s goals. “So, I think that a January signing, even if it’s on the other side could help Rashford as well, both in terms of alleviating a bit of pressure, but also just somebody else that can chip in, which is probably what Manchester United needs.”

Having struggled with goal-scoring issues last term, Man Utd have continued with the same problem this season as well, scoring only seven goals in as many games in the Premier League.

Rashford was United’s main outlet to finish off chances last season, scoring 30 goals in all competitions, but he has failed to replicate the same form so far this season. So, it would be a shrewd decision for United to sign a new forward in January to bolster the frontline.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Red Devils eventually opt to purchase anyone in the winter window to reinforce their attack if they sell Sancho.