Man Utd plotting January swoop for Goncalo Inácio

Manchester United are reportedly plotting a January swoop for Sporting CP star Goncalo Inácio, as per The Sun.

The Red Devils have been stung with several injury issues early on this season and most of those problems have been sustained by the defenders. Luke Shaw, Sergio Reguilon, Tyrell Malacia and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are all currently sidelined with their respective injuries. In addition, Lisandro Martinez is now set to remain sidelined for an extended period due to a foot injury.

According to the report by The Sun, Man Utd are looking to sign a new defender in January to add depth to their backline and have identified Inácio as a serious target.

The report further claims that United’s scouts have been told to keep a close eye on his development over the coming months ahead of a potential move in winter. The Sun also states that the defender has a £52m release clause included in his current contract so Man Utd will have to spend big to acquire his service next year.

Inácio to Man Utd

Inácio still has more than three and a half years left in his current contract so Sporting are in no rush to let their star man leave in January. Therefore, United will have to trigger his release clause to lure him to Old Trafford in the winter window should they formalise their interest.

Given Harry Maguire has failed to win Erik ten Hag’s trust and new summer signing Jonny Evans is already 35 and isn’t an option for the long-term future, signing a new centre-back would be a shrewd decision and the Portuguese could be a solid acquision.

The 22-year-old is quick, comfortable playing out from the back, good in the air, excellent in defensive contribution and also reads the game well.

Inácio, standing at 6ft 1in tall, has already showcased his talent for Sporting over the last few years and he has now established himself as a regular member of his national team’s first-team squad. So he would be a great signing to reinforce their backline if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign him in the upcoming transfer window.