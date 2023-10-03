Chelsea moving into pole position to sign Osimhen



According to Caught Offside, Chelsea are moving into pole position to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen next summer.

The Nigerian star is one of the most sought-after strikers in world football at the moment. He scored a stunning 31 goals from 39 games last season and has continued the bright form with 5 goals and 8 outings. His progress has caught the eye of Chelsea and Caught Offside claim that they are moving into pole position to sign him.

Paris Saint-Germain have previously been credited with an interest in the £104 million man, but Caught Offside claim that a deal is unlikely with their recent purchases of Randal Kolo Muani and Goncalo Ramos. Kylian Mbappe is expected to leave them next summer, but Les Parisiens want a wide player like Rafael Leao to replace him.

Meanwhile, Caught Offside reveal that Osimhen is not the only striker on Chelsea’s radar for the 2024 summer transfer window. They are also considering Brentford star Ivan Toney and Brighton & Hove Albion prodigy Evan Ferguson. Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez is another forward under consideration as Chelsea eye a traditional centre-forward.

World-class star

Osimhen has developed into a world-class striker during his time in Naples. Last season, he was in excellent form for the Serie A outfit as they won the league title after more than 3 decades. He has continued to impress but may consider his future away from Napoli following the recent criticism from the club’s TikTok account after he missed a penalty.

His current contract with Napoli expires at the end of the 2024/25 season which means that he could be sold for the best price next summer. Chelsea have the finances under their new owners. They have already spent 9-figure sums to land Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo and should have no trouble in paying similar fees to secure Osimhen’s services.

Chelsea are currently lagging behind their Premier League rivals due to the lack of a genuine goalscoring striker. Both Armando Broja and Nicolas Jackson are inexperienced at the top level and they need someone with a proven record. Osimhen perfectly fits their bill and should be front-runners to land him. He has previously named Chelsea legend Didier Drogba as his childhood idol.