[Teams] Lens vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups for Champions League clash

Arsenal are at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis Stadium this evening to take on Lens in their second Champions League Group B match.

The Gunners ran out 4-0 victors in their first group game against PSV Eindhoven at the Emirates Stadium almost two weeks ago. Another win tonight would put them in control of the group and one step closer to the knockout stages.

Mikel Arteta has named a strong side for the game with new No.1 David Raya keeping his place between the sticks. Aaron Ramsdale has to settle for a place on the bench once again this evening.

Oleksandr Zinchenko starts at left-back while Gabriel Maglahaes and William Saliba both retain their places in the middle of Arsenal’s defence. However, there is a change at right-back with Takehiro Tomiyasu coming in for Ben White – who’s given a rest. Jacub Kiwior is named among the substitutes.

Declan Rice is passed fit to start in the holding role after shacking off a minor back complaint. Martin Odegaard captains Arsenal once again while Kai Havertz keeps his place after a Man of the Match display against Bournemouth at the weekend.

Bukayo Saka was forced off with an ankle injury at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday but he’s made a swift recovery and starts on the right flank tonight. Gabriel Jesus moves up front with Leandro Trossard recalled to start on the left wing.

Eddie Nketiah is the man to make way as he’s named among the Arsenal substitutes along with Thomas Partey – who’s back in the squad after recovering from a groin injury.

Here are the line-ups for the game:

Lens

Samba, Gradit, Danso, Medina, Frankowski, Mendy, Abdul Samed, Machado, Sotoca, Thomasson, Wahi

Subs: Aguilar, Fulgini, Leca, Diouf, Maouassa, Said, El Aynaoui, Khusanov, Guilavogui, Pandor

Arsenal

Raya, Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Rice, Odegaard, Havertz, Saka, Jesus, Trossard.

Subs: Ramsdale, Hein, White, Partey, Smith Rowe, Kiwior, Nketiah, Cedric, Jorginho, Vieira, Nelson, Elneny.