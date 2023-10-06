Chelsea star Reece James steps up his recovery



Chelsea defender Reece James has stepped up his recovery from his hamstring injury by returning to individual training on the pitch, according to the club’s official website.

The 23-year-old has been a huge miss for the Blues from the right-back spot this season. He picked up his injury during the curtain-raiser against Liverpool and has been on the sidelines for the past seven-and-a-half weeks.

Chelsea have now provided positive news on his recovery by confirming that he is back on the grass. Provided there are no setbacks, the Englishman could be back in first-team action the October international break.

The London giants face Burnley away from home at the weekend where James is also suspended. The Blues captain was recently charged for improper conduct during the Aston Villa loss with a one game ban.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino will be eyeing a second successive league win such that Chelsea can go into the break with momentum. Following the internationals, the Blues have a huge challenge on their hands.

The club are scheduled to face Arsenal, Brentford, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City. This will be followed by another international break before they play Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United.

Chelsea have the toughest fixture list heading into the New Year and Pochettino will definitely want James back in the line-up as soon as possible. The Englishman is a complete right-back and the club have missed his presence on the field.

Malo Gusto, who is currently suspended, has done a credible job as a back-up but the Frenchman does not possess the crossing ability of James. He has also been caught out of position which rarely happens with the club captain.

It is unclear when James could be available, but Pochettino may ideally want the £56 million star in the starting line-up against Arsenal. Chelsea host their arch London rivals at Stamford Bridge on October 21.