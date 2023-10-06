Manchester United predicted line-up against Brentford

Manchester United will take on Brentford at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils will be coming into this game off the back of back-to-back defeats against Crystal Palace and Galatasaray so, they are currently low in confidence.

Erik ten Hag’s side have endured a tough start to this season in the Premier League as they are currently in mid-table with nine points from seven games, losing four of those.

So, Man Utd will be desperate to return to winning ways in this encounter and enter the international break on a positive note.

Team news

Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are currently on the long-term absentees list. So, they aren’t in contention to feature tomorrow. Sergio Reguilon is also set to miss out due to a hamstring issue that he picked up against Burnley. Lisandro Martinez isn’t available after undergoing surgery and is set to remain sidelined for an extended period.

Jadon Sancho might not feature for United anymore after falling out with Ten Hag and he isn’t in contention to be involved in this encounter.

Expected Man Utd line-up vs Brentford

Despite displaying shaky performances in recent times, it is likely that Andre Onana will continue between the sticks and in that case, Altay Bayindir will have to settle for a place on the bench once again.

Sofyan Amrabat has started the last few games in the left-back position for United, but he could be deployed in his preferred deep-lying playmaker position in this game and in order to do that Ten Hag could shuffle his backline a bit.

Raphael Varane should continue at the heart of United’s defence and Harry Maguire could be called upon to start alongside him, shifting Victor Lindelof to the right-back position. In that case, Diogo Dalot could be deployed in the left-back role.

So, alongside Amrabat, Casemiro should be in the midfield pivot position, while Mason Mount could be pushed forward to the number ten role. In that case, Bruno Fernandes could commence on the right flank. Therefore, Christian Eriksen, Scott McTominay and Hannibal Mejbri will have to settle for a place on the bench.

Marcus Rashford could be dropped for this encounter after displaying poor performances in recent times and Alejandro Garnacho could commence in place of him. Ten Hag has said that Antony is ready to start but he might have to have to make do with a place on the bench this weekend.

Rasmus Hojlund is expected to be leading the line for United once again so Anthony Martial and Facundo Pellistri will be among the substitutes tomorrow.