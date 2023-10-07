Tottenham ‘set sights’ on signing Al-Ittihad star Jota

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly contemplating a swoop for Al-Ittihad star Jota in the upcoming transfer window, as per Football Insider.

The 24-year-old joined Celtic back in 2021 from SL Benfica on an initial loan deal. Upon moving to the Celtic Park, the Portuguese showcased his talent in the Scottish top-flight and after being impressed by his displays, Celtic opted to sign him permanently at the beginning of last term.

Jota continued his eye-catching performances for Celtic under the current Spurs boss, Ange Postecoglou’s guidance last term, scoring 11 goals and registering as many assists in 33 league appearances, before the two left the Scottish giants last summer.

Postecoglou decided to take over the managerial position at Tottenham, while Jota joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad in a £25m deal.

However, the Portuguese’s move to the Middle East hasn’t panned out for him as he has been struggling to break into Nuno Espirito Santo’s side’s starting eleven. So, speculation surrounding his future has already started to emerge and it has been reported that Al-Ittihad are ready to cash-in on him.

Jota to Tottenham

It seems having worked together with Jota at Celtic Park, Postecoglou is willing to reunite with him at Spurs. So, the Australian boss has expressed his interest in signing the winger in the upcoming window to reinforce the frontline.

According to the report by Football Insider, Tottenham could look to sign Jota in the January window to add depth to their wide areas amid the injury absence of Manor Solomon and Ivan Perisic.

The report further claims that Jota hasn’t been registered to play in the Saudi Pro League and is now only eligible to play in the AFC Champions League and Club World Cup. Therefore, it is likely that he could be allowed to leave in the upcoming window.

Although Jota showcased his talent in the Scottish top-flight, he failed to replicate the same performance in Saudi Arabia. So, there is a question mark whether he possesses the necessary qualities to flourish in the Premier League.

Therefore, Tottenham might be better off exploring other options to strengthen their attack if they wish to do that in January. However, it remains to be seen whether they eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign Jota next year.