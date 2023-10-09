Man Utd ready to reignite interest in signing Adrien Rabiot

Manchester United are reportedly planning to reignite their interest in signing Juventus star Adrien Rabiot next year, as per the Italian outlet Calciomercato.

The Red Devils have been in pursuit of the Frenchman since appointing Erik ten Hag as the new manager. United opted to formalise their interest in signing Rabiot during the summer of 2022 and even agreed on a deal in principle with Juventus to acquire his service.

But, they couldn’t manage to find an agreement regarding the personal terms with the player so a deal fell through. Having failed to purchase the midfielder last year, United were reportedly looking to sign him as a free agent this summer.

However, they couldn’t manage to lure him to Old Trafford this time around as well and Rabiot eventually decided to sign a one-year extension to prolong his stay at the Allianz Stadium.

Now, according to the report by Calciomercato, despite failing to sign Rabiot on the previous two occasions, Man Utd haven’t cooled down their interest in signing him and are ready to ‘knock on Rabiot’s door again’.

Rabiot to Man Utd

But, the report claims that Juventus are keen on keeping hold of their star man and are planning to tie the 28-year-old down into a new long-term deal.

However, Calciomercato states that Man Utd could offer a better financial package than Juventus to persuade the midfielder to move to Old Trafford. So, Ten Hag’s side could finally manage to secure his signature in the upcoming window.

Rabiot is a talented player as he is dynamic, technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has the ability to make surging runs from the deep, can chip-in with some important goals and also works extremely hard without possession.

So, the 28-year-old – valued at around £35m by Transfermarkt – possesses the necessary attributes to play in Ten Hag’s system and he would certainly bolster United’s engine room if they decide to sign him.

However, after failing to sign him on the two previous occasions, it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd can finally be able to lure him to Old Trafford next year should they opt to formalise their interest.