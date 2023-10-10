Tottenham need to pay £20m to sign Jota

Tottenham Hotspur are leading the race to sign Jota in the January transfer window, as per a report from Teamtalk.

The Portuguese attacker is almost certain to leave Al-Ittihad in January and his situation is being closely followed by several clubs, including the likes of Everton and Brentford.

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou is keen to reunite with his former player, and they are favourites to land him in January. His agent, Jorge Mendes, is trying his best to bring him to the Premier League, and he has no shortage of admirers.

Jota moved to the Saudi League after leaving Celtic for around £25m, but he is seen as a dispensable figure, unlike superstar teammates such as Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante. In fact, he is now unregistered for the Saudi Pro League.

Teamtalk claims that Al-Ittihad would be keen to recoup a fee in the region of £20m for their £160,000 per week winger.

Terrific addition

Jota will be a superb signing for the north London club who are top of the Premier League at the moment with 20 points. He will add a new dimension to the side and will help the club to challenge for the top four, and who knows, probably challenge for the title as well.

He was simply top-class during his time at Celtic. Under Postecoglou, Jota registered 28 goals and 26 assists in 83 matches for the Bhoys in two seasons and won five trophies including the historic domestic treble during the 2022/23 campaign.

His agent should force the Saudi club to release him so that he can swiftly move back to the Premier League and resume his career. The only concerning thing here will be his wages. Spurs are unlikely to offer him a similar package and he may need to reduce his wage demands to move to the Premier League.