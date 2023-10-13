Man Utd and Chelsea battle for Assan Ouedraogo

Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are interested in signing Schalke 04’s highly-rated young midfielder Assan Ouedraogo, according to TeamTalk.

The 17-year-old has made an instant impact at Schalke and he is one of the best upcoming talents in Germany. He is billed as the “German Paul Pogba” and several big clubs are showing keen interest in signing him.

TeamTalk claims that Ouedraogo has recently signed a lucrative deal to be represented by Adidas, and he is well-known within the academy system in Germany.

All three aforementioned clubs have taken an active interest in signing the teenage wonderkid. Fraser Fletcher writes that he was coveted as a “very special player” who has extremely high potential.

His playing style is similar to that of Paul Pogba, and many believe that he can reach the same heights as the World Cup-winning midfielder. He is seen as one of the best young talents to have come out of the academy and Schalke have tied him down to a contract until 2027.

It could require a fee in the region of £15m to prise him away, although Schalke will try to get the maximum deal out of him if big clubs really make a formal move.

Hot prospect

The Germany youth international has featured nine times for Schalke in the Bundesliga 2 division this season and both Chelsea and Manchester United scouts have watched him closely.

Big clubs could make an offer for him in the summer of 2024 as he looks like a cracking talent. United would love to sign a player similar to Pogba’s talents, while Chelsea are always on the lookout for exciting players.

Ideally, the youngster should stay in Germany and develop with Schalke. If he continues to progress, Schalke can demand a massive transfer fee for him, rather than losing him at a young age.

The youngster could also be tempted to stay in Germany and a move to Bayern Munich could appeal to him.