Liverpool remain keen on signing Khephren Thuram

Liverpool are reportedly still interested in signing OGC Nice star Khephren Thuram in the upcoming transfer window, as per the Italian outlet Sport Mediaset.

Having endured a dire campaign last term, the Merseyside club opted to revamp their engine room this summer to challenge on all fronts. They have signed Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch after letting Naby Keita, Alex Olexlade-Chamberlain, James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho leave the club.

However, although the Reds have purchased four new midfielders, they were linked with numerous other options with Thuram being among them.

According to the report by Sport Mediaset, although the Merseyside club didn’t opt to make a concrete approach to sign Thuram last time around, they remain interested in acquiring his service and could formalise their interest next year.

Thuram to Liverpool

However, the report claims that securing the 22-year-old’s signature won’t be straightforward for Liverpool as Juventus are also eyeing a swoop for him.

It was suggested that Nice wanted at least £34m to let their star man leave this summer. But, it is likely that they could be forced to cash-in on Thuram for a cheaper deal at the end of this season if he doesn’t sign an extension as he will enter the final year of his current contract with the French side next summer. So, Liverpool can manage to secure his signature in a cut-price deal should they formalise their interest.

Thuram is dynamic, technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, works hard without possession and can contribute defensively as well.

So, the Frenchman, standing at around 6ft 3in tall, possesses the necessary attributes to play in Klopp’s system, therefore he would be a great coup for Liverpool if they manage to lure him to Anfield next year.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool eventually decide to formalise their interest in signing Thuram to beef up their engine room.

Meanwhile, after failing to win back-to-back games in the Premier League, Klopp’s side will return to action when they welcome city rivals Everton at Anfield after the international break. The Reds have been dominant over the Toffees in recent times and the Reds fans will be hoping that they will be able to continue their impressive form versus Everton in this fixture.