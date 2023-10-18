Man Utd could look to sign a new centre-back in January

Manchester United could reportedly sign a new centre-back in the January window, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Erik ten Hag was reportedly keen on cashing-in on Harry Maguire and signing a new defender in the summer window. West Ham United expressed a firm interest in acquiring the Englishman’s service and submitted an official £30m proposal.

The Red Devils decided to accept the bid, but Maguire refused to move to the London Stadium. As a result, Man Utd had to scrap their plan of signing a new centre-back.

Having failed to reinforce their backline last time around, it has widely been suggested that Man Utd are planning to do that next year. Several names have been mentioned as serious targets with Jean-Clair Todibo, Antonio Silva and Goncalo Inácio being among them.

Speaking on the Daily Briefing’s Podcast, The Debrief, Romano has reported that Man Utd are prioritising to strengthen their defence next year but it’s always difficult to get top deals done in mid-season. So, they might have to wait until the summer to sign a new centre-back.

Reinforcements

However, the journalist claims that Man Utd could look to sign a new defender in January if they receive a big offer to sell Maguire.

Romano said:

“If they receive a proposal for Maguire they could invest in a new centre-back in January, or else they will wait until the summer. My understanding is that a priority for 2024 is a centre-back, and it’s difficult to get top deals done during January.”

Maguire has failed to showcase his best over the last couple of seasons so he has struggled to find regular game-time under Ten Hag. However, he looked good in two of the games that he has started this season.

The Red Devils have been struggling with injury problems at their back so it is expected that Maguire will be given chances to showcase his qualities this season. Therefore, it is going to be interesting to see whether Maguire can turn his fortune around over the coming months if he gets the playing time.

Regardless of what the future holds for the former Leicester City star at Old Trafford, it would be the right decision to sign a new centre-back next year to strengthen their backline, considering Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez’s recent injury problems.