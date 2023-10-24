[Teams] Sevilla vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups for Champions League clash

Arsenal are in Spain to take on Sevilla in their third Champions League Group B encounter this evening.

The Gunners head into the game off the back of a morale-boosting comeback against Chelsea that saw them come from 2-0 down to rescue a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge. Mikel Arteta has kept faith with David Raya in goal so Aaron Ramsdale misses out again.

William Saliba came through the Chelsea game unscathed after nursing a toe injury recently and the Frenchman starts at the heart of Arsenal’s defence once again this evening. Gabriel Magalhaes partners Saliba in the middle of the back four.

Ben White starts at right-back once again while Takehiro Tomiyasu comes in for Oleksandr Zinchenko at left-back. Jacub Kiwior has to make do with a place on the bench.

Declan Rice continued his excellent form since joining Arsenal in the summer with another top class display at the weekend. The England international lines-up in midfield tonight with Jorginho. Thomas Partey isn’t included in the match-day squad due to a muscle injury.

Martin Odegaard captains the Gunners once again and he’ll be looking to get back to his best form after a disappointing outing against Chelsea. Kai Havertz has to settle for a place on the bench along with Fabio Vieira.

Bukayo Saka recovered from a hamstring injury to start at Stamford Bridge and he set-up the equaliser with a superb cross for Leandro Trossard. The England winger starts once again tonight with Gabriel Martinelli on the opposite flank.

Gabriel Jesus leads the line up front which means Trossard and Eddie Nketiah are among the Arsenal subs.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Sevilla

Nyland, Navas, Ramos, Gudelj, Acuna, Sow, Soumare, Rakitic, Lukebakio, En-Nesyri, Ocampos.

Subs: Dmitrovic, Gattoni, Pedrosa, Suso, Jordan, Mir, Mariano, Kouassi, Lamela, Torres, Bade, Sanchez.

Arsenal

Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Rice, Jorginho, Odegaard, Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Subs: Ramsdale, Hein, Zinchenko, Cedric, Kiwior, Elneny, Havertz, Vieira, Smith Rowe, Trossard, Nelson, Nketiah