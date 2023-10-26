Manchester United planning to re-sign David de Gea

Manchester United are reportedly planning to re-sign David de Gea after letting him leave for free ahead of the start of this season, as per The Sun.

Erik ten Hag seemingly opted not to hand the Spaniard a new contract after being left unimpressed by his lack of ability with the ball at his feet.

So, the United boss decided to sign Andre Onana as a replacement for De Gea and United purchased Altay Bayindir to support the Cameroonian.

However, Onana hasn’t had a great start at Old Trafford, though he managed to help United achieve their first victory of this season’s Champions League by saving a last-minute penalty in midweek. On the other hand, Bayindir hasn’t been given the chance to make his debut for the Red Devils yet.

De Gea to Man Utd

According to the report by The Sun, United are planning to make a surprise U-turn and re-sign De Gea to fill the void of Onana, when he will be on international duty with his country in the African Cup of Nations next year. The report further claims that De Gea could be signed on a short-term deal to add depth to United’s goalkeeping department.

The African is set to miss out on several games for United when he will be in action for Cameroon in next year’s AFCON. Onana had initially taken international retirement after falling out with his country’s manager. But, he has taken a U-turn and decided to play for his country again after signing for Man Utd this summer.

Meanwhile, having left Man Utd, De Gea, standing at 6ft 3in tall, hasn’t joined anyone so he is still a free agent therefore, he can be signed before the commencement of the transfer market.

However, it would be an embarrassing scenario for United if they opt to bring De Gea back having allowed him to leave for free just a few months ago.

So, it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd will eventually decide to make a concrete approach to re-sign De Gea over the coming months to bolster their goalkeeping department.