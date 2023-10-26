Tottenham close to signing Feyenoord ace Santiago Gimenez

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘closest’ to signing Feyenoord ace Santiago Gimenez, as per the player’s consultant, Morris Pagniello.

The 22-year-old has burst onto the scene in recent times after enjoying a stellar start to this season, scoring 15 goals and registering three assists in 12 appearances in all competitions.

So, it appears having been impressed by the Mexican’s recent displays, several big clubs around Europe have registered their interest in signing him, including Tottenham.

During an interview with TuttoMercatoWeb, Pagniello said that several Serie A clubs have already opened talks to sign the striker, but Tottenham are currently ‘closest’ to acquiring the service of Gimenez.

The agent further claims that the striker could be available at around £35m so Spurs will have to spend a reasonable amount of money to sign the Feyenoord star. However, Pagniello says that securing Gimenez’s signature won’t be easy for the North London club as Real Madrid are also close to purchasing the North American.

Gimenez to Tottenham

Pagniello said:

“We have already discussed with Atlético Madrid. After he arrived at Feyenoord, the family approached me and now there are relationships with his father who represents Santi at the moment I am their consultant. “We talked about him with Inter, Milan, Lazio and Napoli, but for me, he could be perfect for both Inter and Juventus. They would be the best options for him. I’ve been telling various clubs to believe in him, his value went from €10m to €40m in just under 12 months. Now the teams closest to him are Real Madrid and Tottenham.”

Spurs have seemingly been exploring the possibility of signing a new striker after selling Harry Kane last summer. Several names have been mentioned as potential targets for Ange Postecoglou’s side with Gimenez now emerging as a serious option.

Gimenez has showcased his goal-scoring prowess for Feyenoord in recent times so the North Londoners will be hoping that the striker will be able to replicate the same performance at the newly renovated White Hart Lane if he joins the club.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham eventually manage to sign Gimenez next year if they opt to make a concrete approach.