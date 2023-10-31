Chelsea and Man City favourites to sign Florian Wirtz



According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea and Manchester City are leading the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Florian Wirtz next summer.

Wirtz is considered as one of the best young midfielders in European football and he has been in fantastic form for Leverkusen this season. The 20-year-old has already bagged 5 goals and 8 assists for the Bundesliga outfit from just 13 appearances. He has played a big role for Xabi Alonso’s side, who are currently top of the Bundesliga.

It is now reported by TEAMtalk that the youngster could secure a big transfer in 2024. A mid-season move in January is not on the cards but a summer deal is more realistic. Chelsea and Man City are among Premier League clubs leading the race to sign him. Arsenal & Tottenham have made checks on Wirtz but their intent remains unclear.

Superb talent

Wirtz has been a revelation for Leverkusen since his debut. He has already accumulated over 100 appearances for the German club and he is currently a key player for them in the no.10 role. His performances have caught the radar of several elite teams and we won’t be surprised if he ends up in the Premier League next season.

Man City are always on the look out for talents with world-class potential and Wirtz falls right into that category. At just 20, he is considered as one of the best players in the Leverkusen ranks. The German has impressed with his distribution, chance creation and ability to get past defenders with his superb dribbling qualities.

He is currently priced at £74 million by Transfermarkt and Leverkusen could look for much more to part ways with his services next summer. City’s main competition may come from Chelsea, who are still looking for the right combination in their attack. They could look for more quality in the attacking midfield position if their league woes continue until next summer. Despite the massive spending last summer, they are languishing in the 11th spot in the table.