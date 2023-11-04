Tottenham plotting swoop for Al-Ittihad outcast Jota

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly plotting a January swoop for Al-Ittihad outcast Jota, as per Football Insider.

After showcasing his talent for Celtic under Ange Postecoglou’s guidance, the 24-year-old opted to join Saudi Arabian side, Al-Ittihad in a £25m deal last summer. However, the move hasn’t panned out for the Portuguese as he has found himself on the periphery and isn’t even registered to play in the Saudi Pro League.

So, speculation surrounding his future continues to grow ahead of the winter window and it seems Postecoglou is now planning to reunite with his former colleague at the newly renovated White Hart Lane.

According to the report by Football Insider, Tottenham are planning to make a move for Jota in January, but they would only sign him in a loan deal due to his current huge £200,000 per-week salary.

The report further claims that Postecoglou is a ‘huge fan’ of the Portuguese so the North London club are planning to sign him to reinforce the squad amid the injury absence of Manor Solomon and Ivan Perisic.

Jota to Tottenham

Jota is a versatile player as he can play on either flank. He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the ability to create opportunities for fellow attackers, can finish off his chances and also works extremely hard without possession.

He is a talented player and could be a shrewd signing for Tottenham if they opt to secure his signature. However, given he has found it difficult to showcase his best in the Saudi Pro League, there is a question mark whether he would be the right option for Spurs to reinforce their frontline.

So, Tottenham could be better off exploring other options to strengthen their attack in January. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Postecoglou’s side eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign Jota.

Meanwhile, the Lilywhites have enjoyed a stellar start to this season, sitting at the summit of the Premier League table with 26 points from 10 games. They will be looking to continue their momentum when they take on city rivals Chelsea in the league on Monday night.