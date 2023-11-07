Arsenal suffer fresh blow ahead of Sevilla game



Arsenal have suffered a fresh blow with striker Eddie Nketiah doubtful to face Sevilla in Wednesday’s Champions League clash at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners have been hampered by untimely injuries over the past few weeks. Gabriel Jesus and Thomas Partey have been nursing hamstring and muscle injuries while Martin Odegaard remains doubtful for the upcoming game with an undefined problem.

According to journalist Simon Collings, the club have suffered another potential blow in attack with Nketiah missing from training. The 24-year-old suffered a knock in the last game against Newcastle United and will undergo a late fitness test ahead of the game.

Fresh concern

Arsenal suffered their first loss of the Premier League campaign last weekend against the Magpies. It was an even contest at St James’ Park, but they were on the losing side in the end. Anthony Gordon scored the winner for the Tyneside outfit.

Manager Mikel Arteta will want the club to respond with a victory against Sevilla at the Emirates. If Nketiah is deemed unfit for the contest, the Gunners boss may consider playing Kai Havertz in the centre-forward position.

The German has endured a tough start to his career with the club and he has yet to score from open play. His only assist came in the 1-o win over Manchester City and he has much to prove for the transfer fee paid for him.

Havertz could get another opportunity to lead the attack against Sevilla. Otherwise, it could be Leandro Trossard starting as a false nine which he did on a few occasions when Jesus and Nketiah were injured last season.

Arsenal have won 2 of their 3 group stage games in the Champions League and a victory over Sevilla would secure their last 16 berth in the Champions League if Lens were to beat PSV Eindhoven in the other group game.