Chelsea on red alert amid Victor Osimhen contract standoff

Chelsea are reportedly “increasing pressure” on Napoli to sell Victor Osimhen to them with “more frequent approaches” over a potential transfer, according to The Sun.

Osimhen attracted significant attention from top European clubs, with Manchester United and Chelsea showing interest during the summer transfer window.

The Sun Sports claims that Napoli are eager to secure their position by including a release clause in Osimhen’s new contract.

However, there haven’t been any notable progress in contract extension talks. The Italian champions, seem determined not to part ways with Osimhen in the upcoming January transfer window.

Despite Napoli’s reluctance to sell, Chelsea are constantly putting “increasing pressure” on the club and are actively working to secure a potential future deal.

A fresh update from Italian journalist, Giovanni Scotto reveals that Osimhen is high on Chelsea’s list but Napoli doesn’t want to sell Osimhen in January and have refused any negotiations.

Red alert

Osimhen achieved legendary status in the previous season as he played a pivotal role in Napoli ending their 33-year-long Serie A title drought. His impressive tally of 26 goals in 32 top-flight matches propelled Napoli to the championship.

This season, the Nigerian international has continued to impress with six goals in ten appearances, despite facing several controversies.

Notably, a controversial TikTok post in September raised eyebrows, leading Osimhen to consider legal action against his club, Napoli. This situation has caught the attention of numerous top European teams who are eager to exploit the complex contract negotiations between the player and Napoli.

Despite record-breaking investments exceeding £1b on new signings since Todd Boehly’s takeover last year, Chelsea haven’t solved their goalscoring problems and are determined to bolster their forward line.

They are huge concerns about the inconsistencies of 22-year-old forward Nicolas Jackson, who was acquired for £32 million from Villarreal, having scored five goals in 12 appearances. Additionally, Armando Broja, returning from an injury lay-off, has managed only one goal thus far.

Osimhen will prove to be the final missing puzzle for The Blue’s goalscoring concerns if they can recoup him next summer.