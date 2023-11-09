Man Utd ready to open talks over move for Mehdi Taremi

Manchester United are reportedly set to make contact with FC Porto over a January raid for experienced striker Mehdi Taremi as details emerged of the lowly sum required to bring the prolific frontman to Old Trafford, according to TeamTalk.

With Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, and the suspended Jadon Sancho unable to provide goals and Marcus Rashford out of form, United will look to address their goal-scoring issues by bringing in an experienced striker through the winter transfer window. Iranian International, Taremi is one of the players they are considering.

According to Inter Live, Inter Milan are also looking for a new striker, and Taremi is a likely option for the Italian outfit.

However, Erik Ten Hag is believed to be spearheading the move, and Inter Live reports that United may offer €10m for his contract in January, along with an annual salary of €4.5 million after taxes. After accounting for player salaries and transfer costs, the deal would cost an estimated €30 million (£26.2 million).

Will he be a good fit?

The Red Devils have had a very tough start to the season with three losses in their last four matches. They currently sit 8th in the Premier League table and were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Newcastle United. The Red Devils are on the brink of Champions League elimination after losing to Copenhagen on Wednesday night, no thanks to Marcus Rashford’s red card.

Part of the reason for United’s struggles is also the lack of a seasoned goalscorer who can support the £72m signing Rasmus Hojlund. The Dane is on top of the Champions League goalscoring chart with five goals but is yet to score in the Premier League

Taremi is a good fit for United, who are currently searching for a prolific scorer due to their appalling performance in front of goal.

His contract is set to expire this summer, making Porto susceptible to a transfer to avoid losing him for free. It remains to be seen if United will swoop in for the striker or wait till next summer to poach him on a free transfer.