Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey out for rest of the year



According to Daily Mirror, Arsenal have suffered a huge setback with midfielder Thomas Partey set to miss the remainder of the year due to a thigh injury.

The Ghanaian star suffered the blow during the final week of October and manager Mikel Arteta initially mentioned that the midfielder could be out for action for some weeks. The Spaniard did not provide an exact return date for him and Daily Mirror reveal that he is now out until 2024 after undergoing a thigh surgery.

The publication go on to say that Arsenal could explore the possibility of a replacement during the winter transfer window with the uncertainty over when Partey could be available to play again.

Huge blow

The £31 million star has been a vital figure for the London giants in the no.6 role. Arsenal have covered up his absence with Jorginho in recent games, but the Italian does not offer the same defensive resolve. The former Chelsea man is better with the ball at his feet, but Partey is the better player when it comes to defensive contributions.

Hence, his absence is a bitter and untimely blow for the Gunners. With his operation, question marks will be raised whether he can be fit by January. If he were to return by then, he could be away due to international commitments. Him and Mohamed Elneny are likely to represent Ghana and Egypt at the African Cup of Nations.

Daily Mirror claim that Arsenal could look for a replacement and this won’t be a surprise. Manager Mikel Arteta chose to sign Jorginho from Chelsea at the halfway stage of last season and the Spaniard may want someone similar with Premier League experience such that there is no need for extra adaptation time. Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz could be considered as a target for Arsenal. The club previously tried to sign him in the summer of 2022.