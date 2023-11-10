Liverpool in battle with Chelsea to sign Florian Wirtz

Liverpool are reportedly in a battle with Chelsea over a deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz in the upcoming transfer window, as per TEAMtalk.

Having moved to BayArena back in 2020, the 20-year-old has managed to establish himself as one of the best young talents in Europe over the last few years.

So, it’s not a surprise to see big clubs around Europe such as the Merseyside club and the Blues have been exploring the possibility of signing the midfielder to reinforce their engine room.

According to the report by TEAMtalk, Liverpool and Chelsea expressed their interest in signing Wirtz in the last transfer window. However, Leverkusen were determined to keep hold of their star man so, a move never materialised.

However, the report claims that despite failing to sign the midfielder last time around, Liverpool and Chelsea haven’t cooled down their interest in purchasing Wirtz and remain keen on acquiring his service.

Battle

But, TEAMtalk states that Leverkusen don’t want to sell their star man for cheap and want at least £87m. So, Liverpool or Chelsea will have to spend big to secure Wirtz’s signature.

The report says that Chelsea or Liverpool aren’t likely to spend that much money to sign the Leverkusen star in January, but they might go head-to-head with each other over this deal at the end of this season.

However, TEAMtalk claims that Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are also keen on securing his signature so the Reds or the Blues will have to face tough competition from their European rivals in getting any potential deal done for Wirtz.

The German likes to play in the attacking midfield position. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, can create chances for forward players, has an eye for long-range passing and also works hard without possession.

So, he would be a great coup for Chelsea or Liverpool if either club sign him in the upcoming transfer window. However, it is going to be interesting to see who will eventually manage to secure his signature if the Reds go head-to-head with the Blues over this deal at the end of this season.