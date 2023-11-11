Arsenal remain in hunt to sign Douglas Luiz

Arsenal are looking at Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz as a midfield target after Thomas Partey’s injury setback but Aston Villa will fight to keep him, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners have been dealt a huge blow in their title pursuit this season as Party has been sidelined until early next year after undergoing thigh surgery.

Hence, Mikel Arteta’s side have set their sights on Douglas Luiz to provide cover and depth in the Arsenal’s midfield. The Brazilian international was the subject of several bids from Arsenal last winter but their highest offer of £25m was rebuffed by Villa.

Luiz has been an integral part of Villa’s impressive start to the season, starting in all 11 Premier League matches for the Villains and scoring five goals in the process.

He still has three years left in his contract which is why Villa are in no hurry to lose him and would pick up a fight for the midfielder to stay at Villa Park for the foreseeable future.

Luiz – good addition?

After finding playing time difficult to come by at Manchester City, Douglas Luiz joined Villa in 2019 for a £15m fee.

The 25-year-old has accumulated over 170 appearances at Villa Park in the space of four years. He played a pivotal role in Villa’s qualification for the Europa Conference League last season and has also been impressive for Unai Emery’s side so far this season.

With uncertainties over Jorginho’s future and the incessant injuries to Thomas Partey, Declan Rice remains the only viable defensive midfield option and Mikel Arteta is looking to add more cover and depth. Having made efforts to sign him last summer, the Gunners are set to return with an improved offer for Douglas Luiz.

The Brazilian international will provide the Gunners with experience, consistency, and depth in holding the midfield position where he could help relieve most of the workload from Declan Rice in midfield.