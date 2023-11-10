Man Utd predicted line-up against Luton Town

After a disappointing defeat against FC Copenhagen in the Champions League, Manchester United will take on newly promoted side Luton Town in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Following the midweek defeat, the Red Devils have now lost nine out of the first 17 games of this season in all competitions. So, it is a real concern for the record Premier League champions.

United started the game versus Copenhagen promisingly and went up 2-0 thanks to Rasmus Hojlund’s brace. But, the match turned on its head completely following Marcus Rashford’s red card and eventually, they ended up losing the encounter 4-3.

So, tomorrow’s game is extremely crucial for United and anything but a victory in this encounter means Erik ten Hag might come in danger of being sacked.

Expected Man Utd line-up vs Luton Town

Man Utd have been struggling with several injury issues at the moment as Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro have all been sidelined with their respective issues.

The new addition to that list is Jonny Evans – who was playing regularly in recent weeks. The former Leicester City star sustained an injury in the last game against Copenhagen and is set to remain sidelined for this encounter.

So, Andre Onana is expected to keep hold of his place in United’s goal tomorrow and Altay Bayindir will have to make do with a place on the bench.

Harry Maguire is likely to be paired up with Raphael Varane – who joined the club in a £34m deal – at the back for United, leaving Victor Lindelof on the bench. Sergio Reguilon could return in the left-back position, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka could keep hold of his place on the opposite side. So, Diogo Dalot could be given a breather in this game having featured every game over the last few weeks.

Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay should continue in midfield, pushing Bruno Fernandes in the number ten role. So, Sofyan Amrabat and Mason Mount may commence on the bench once again.

Alejandro Garnacho could be on the left flank and Marcus Rashford should start on the opposite side. So, Antony and Facundo Pellistri will be among the substitutes.

Rasmus Hojlund is set to continue leading the line for United and therefore, Anthony Martial will have to make do with a place on the bench.