Arteta says he’s happy with Havertz’s displays this term

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has said that he is happy with new signing Kai Havertz’s impact this season but made it clear that the German needs to up his game in front of the goal.

Having moved to the Emirates Stadium from Chelsea in a £65m deal last summer, the 24-year-old hasn’t had a great start to this season, scoring a solitary goal and registering as many assist in 11 league appearances.

So, after an underwhelming start for the North London club, the midfielder has come under fire and Arteta has also been criticised for his decision to sign the German, especially after the midfielder’s poor spell at Chelsea over the last few years.

However, during the pre-match press conference ahead of the game against Burnley, Arteta has said that he is pleased with Havertz’s overall performances this season and the midfielder’s impact has been really positive for the North London club.

But, the Gunners’ boss admits that Havertz’s productivity in front of the goal is really poor and he needs to work on that to become an all-round player for Arsenal.

Arteta pleased with Havertz

Arteta said:

“I can tell you that I’m really pleased with the way he’s performing. Looking at the numbers of what he’s producing in front of goal, those have to be improved… but in many other areas of the pitch, what he gives to the team is really important.”

Although Arteta has praised Havertz in public to build up his confidence, deep down the Spanish boss knows that he might not be able to protect the former Chelsea star for long if the 24-year-old continues to showcase poor displays over the coming months.

The midfielder was deployed in the attacking midfield position in the last game against Newcastle United to fill the void of Martin Odegaard – who was sidelined due to an injury. However, Havertz was completely anonymous throughout the game.

The North Londoners will be hoping that Havertz will be able to turn his fortune around over the coming months to justify that Arteta made the right call of signing him by splashing a fee of around £65m.