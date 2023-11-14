Chelsea contemplate move for Roony Bardghji

Chelsea are contemplating a move for teenage Copenhagen attacker Roony Bardghji, according to FourfourTwo.

The Sweden u21 international was subject to headlines after netting an 87th-minute winner to clinch all maximum three points for Copenhagen in the Champions League group stage victory over Manchester United.

Chelsea are reported to be among a string of Premier League clubs vying for the signature of the 17-year-old.

The Blues, under Todd Boehly’s ownership, have made a significant investment in long-term talent acquisition. But given that there were rumors of them keeping tabs on the teenager back in 2021, their interest in Bardghji dates back to the Roman Abramovich era at Stamford Bridge.

According to The Sun, Chelsea are not the only Premier League club keeping a close on the teenager as the likes of Newcastle United and Crystal Palace are set to provide a fierce transfer battle in the next summer transfer window for the youngster.

Currently valued at €4M (£3.51M) by Transfermarkt, Copenhagen are rumored to be seeking little more than £7 million for its extraordinary potential.

Another youngster on Chelsea’s radar?

Bardghji swiftly rose to prominence in Copenhagen’s first team last season and has since amassed 57 appearances, finding the net 15 times. Impressively, 10 of those goals have come in 23 outings this season.

His vital late winner in the 4:3 comeback victory over 10-man Manchester United was his 10th goal from 23 senior appearances in all competitions this season. He has also scored seven goals in 15 Danish Superliga games thus far.

Bardghji’s impressive performances at the senior level have attracted attention from significant clubs. It appears to be the kind of offer that Chelsea has refused to pass up under its current leadership.

With their aim of returning to the summit of English and European football, Chelsea will continue to find it vital to keep an eye on the stars of tomorrow.

However, they cannot all develop at the same time, so eventually, they will have to deal with the number of young players vying for the same roles.