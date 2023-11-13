Tottenham lead race to sign Albert Gudmundsson

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in front of the queue to sign Genoa star Albert Gudmundsson in the upcoming transfer window, as per the Italian outlet Genova.

After selling Harry Kane to Bayern Munich last summer, Spurs didn’t sign a proper replacement for the Englishman before the deadline. But, it has been suggested that although they didn’t purchase an experienced centre-forward last time around, they could look to do that in January.

Several players have been linked with a move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane over the last few months with Ivan Toney, Santiago Gimenez and Jonathan David being mentioned as serious targets. But, Gudmundsson is now emerging as a key option.

According to the report by Genova, Spurs have been showing an interest in signing the Genoa star for a while and they are now ‘in the front row’ to secure his signature in the upcoming transfer window.

However, the report claims that the Italian side don’t want to sell their star man in January and they are planning to tie him down into a new long-term contract to fend off interest from other clubs. So, Tottenham will have to submit a lucrative proposal to persuade Genoa to cash-in next year.

Gudmundsson to Tottenham

However, Genova states that AS Roma and Inter Milan are also keen on purchasing him so the North London club are set to face tough competition from the Serie A clubs in getting any potential deal done for the Iceland international.

After joining the Luigi Ferraris Stadium last year, the 26-year-old helped his side gain the promotion last term before enjoying a promising start to his life in Serie A this term, scoring five goals in 12 league appearances.

The forward is a versatile player as he can be deployed anywhere across the frontline. He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the ability to play threading passes between the lines, can finish off his chances, has an eye for scoring goals from distance and also works extremely hard without possession.

Gudmundsson is a talented player and could be a shrewd signing for Tottenham to reinforce their attacking department. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Lilywhites eventually decide to make a concrete approach to purchase him next year.