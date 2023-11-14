Fabrizio Romano on Trevoh Chalobah links to Man Utd



According to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, there is nothing in the speculation linking Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah with a move to Manchester United.

Chalobah was the subject of interest from Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest in the last transfer window. Bayern were looking to sign him on a season-long loan but Chelsea were not keen on the proposal. They tried to sell him to Forest instead before the transfer deadline but the centre-back rejected the opportunity to join them.

The Englishman has yet to take part in Chelsea’s season due to a muscle injury but there are suggestions that he could leave in January. Writing in The Daily Briefing column, Romano has now said that he is not convinced by the recent rumours linking Chalobah with a move to Premier League rivals Man United.

The journalist described the speculation as easy guess work and feels Goncalo Inacio, Antonio Silva, Edmond Tapsoba and Jean-Clair Todibo are the names on United’s wishlist to bolster their central defensive department, he said:

“I’m not convinced by the recent rumours linking Chalobah with Manchester United – it seems to me like easy guess work because he is leaving Chelsea and Man United want to sign a centre-back. It seems like normal links, but I’m honestly not aware of anything concrete there, with no negotiations as of now.” “My understanding remains that United want a CB signing as a priority in 2024, with targets such as Goncalo Inacio, Antonio Silva, Edmond Tapsoba and Jean-Clair Todibo on their list when I spoke to sources recently. There has been no mention of Chalobah, and I will update you if anything changes on that front, but so far there is nothing new.”

Surprise link

Chalobah had an impressive time in Chelsea’s defence when Thomas Tuchel was the manager of the club. Since the German’s exit, the Chelsea graduate has been in-and-out of the line-up and this season, he has not played a single minute as he continues to recover from an injury picked up during the pre-season tour of the United States.

This has not stopped speculation over his next club. Bayern could return for him this winter with Tuchel being the manager of the Bundesliga champions. There could be further interest, but Romano feels United may not be in the race. The Red Devils signed Mason Mount from Chelsea but a move for Chalobah would be a surprise.

With the defender’s current injury record, United could be wary to spend on him. They have already experienced several injuries to centre-backs in the last 18 months. Lisandro Martinez is currently out for some time with a foot surgery while Jonny Evans recently got injured during a Champions League meeting against Copenhagen away.