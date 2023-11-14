Chelsea and Arsenal have fresh chance to sign Raphinha



Chelsea and Arsenal have been handed a fresh chance to sign Raphinha with Barcelona lowering their valuation for the Brazil international.

Raphinha was a top target for the London giants during the summer of 2022 but the attacker eventually chose to join Barcelona from Leeds United. The 26-year-old has since registered 12 goals and 15 assists from 61 appearances but there is continuous speculation over his future at the Catalan giants.

The Spanish champions are currently in a tough financial situation and the cash-strapped club are prepared to part ways with Raphinha in January for £61 million, according to Football Transfers. This is a far lower figure than the £87 million demanded last winter. Arsenal were looking at him.

As per Football Transfers, Barcelona believe a summer transfer is more likely than a mid-season deal, but they face a major hurdle as Raphinha has no desire to leave at the current point of time.

Top-class winger

Raphinha had a good two seasons with Leeds in the English top-flight. He kept them in the division with his stand-out performances and he had the opportunity to extend his Premier League career with Chelsea or Arsenal. However, he made the switch to Xavi’s team, who were his dream destination.

The Brazilian had an impressive debut campaign with the La Liga heavyweights, but his minutes on the field have reduced this season with the arrival of Joao Felix and the emergence of Lamine Yamal. Felix has been the go-to choice for Xavi on the left wing while Yamal has excelled on the opposite side.

This could urge Raphinha to consider an exit, though he is not thinking about it at the moment. Chelsea and Arsenal both need quality reinforcements on the right wing, but the former could be favourites to sign him if they make a fresh transfer approach.

The Blues have yet to find a consistent goalscorer from the spot. At Arsenal, Raphinha would have to play back-up to Bukayo Saka, who tends to start and complete most of the games on the right flank. The forward may not be tempted by a move to North London.