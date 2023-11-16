Roony Bardghji would thrive under Mauricio Pochettino

A report from FourFourTwo earlier this week revealed Chelsea’s interest in Copenhagen teenage sensation Roony Bardghji.

Having spent more than £500m on young players, Chelsea’s co-owner, Todd Boehly wants to assemble more of the best young talents to play for Chelsea. They may be about to increase their spending by making a bid for Bardghji.

Bardghji’s impressive performances at senior level have attracted attention from significant clubs. It appears to be the kind of offer that Chelsea have refused to pass up under its current leadership

Here is an analysis of the Cophenaghen star, his playing style, ability, and what he’ll offer to Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea team.

Bardghji breathes life into FC Copenhagen’s attack, particularly on the right wing, where his inclusion injects speed and creativity.

His one-on-one skills against defenders, coupled with precise crosses into the box, make him a valuable asset in creating goal-scoring opportunities. Furthermore, Bardghji’s ability to cut inside and take shots from a distance adds an element of unpredictability, keeping opposition defenders nervous.

Despite being just 17 years old, Bardghji exhibits remarkable maturity in decision-making and on-field awareness.

He demonstrates a keen understanding of when to take on defenders when to release a pass, and when to execute well-timed runs into the box. His football intelligence surpasses his age and his impressive goal contribution rate highlights his capacity to be a crucial factor in critical moments during matches just like he did by scoring the winning goal against Manchester United.

Bardghji’s remarkable talent and commitment to the game are demonstrated by his rise from the youth ranks to become a vital member of FC Copenhagen’s senior squad. Bardghji’s football career appears to have a bright future as a right winger who enjoys scoring goals and setting up opportunities for his teammates.

The youngster might fancy the chance of playing under new Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino, who has an incredible record of molding young talents into world-class players.