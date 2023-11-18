Pundit says James Maddison is ‘best’ in English football

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has claimed Tottenham star James Maddison is the ‘best creative player’ in English football.

After joining the Lilywhites from Leicester City in a £40m deal last summer, the midfielder has enjoyed a brilliant start to this campaign, scoring three goals and registering five assists in 11 league appearances.

Spurs have performed excellently during the early stages of this season under Ange Postecoglou’s guidance and Maddison has been an instrumental part of the Australian’s first eleven.

Now, while analysing the England national team, Souness has written in the Daily Mail that Maddison is the best ‘creative player’ England have at the moment so Gareth Southgate should use him just behind Harry Kane to boost up the Three Lions’ chance of winning silverware.

The pundit further claims that Maddison is now injured so he isn’t available for selection, but Southgate has shown reluctance to use the Spurs star in his best position.

Souness lauds Maddison

Souness wrote:

“Get another attacking player in there. They have been lacking creativity at times and the best creative player in English football has been, for a number of years, James Maddison. “OK, Maddison is injured, but there has been a reluctance to throw him in. I would play him just off Harry Kane, and Kane would love playing with him. Southgate has the players to win tournaments and this, for him, is a wonderful opportunity.”

Tottenham have enjoyed a stellar start to this season. However, the Lilywhites have lost the last two games against Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

Maddison sustained an injury versus the Blues and was substituted before the interval. It has been suggested that the Englishman is set to remain sidelined over the next couple of months due to his issue.

So, this is a big blow for Postecoglou’s side. Along with Maddison, new signing Micky van de Ven has also picked up a hamstring issue and is not likely to return before the end of this year.

Therefore, it is going to be very interesting to see whether Spurs can keep performing at their best without their two key players in the upcoming fixtures.

Meanwhile, following the conclusion of the international break, Tottenham will take on Aston Villa in the Premier League before facing off against Manchester City. So, a tough couple of games lie ahead for the North London club.