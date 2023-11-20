Arsenal set to win race for Dusan Vlahovic

Arsenal are set to win the race to sign Juventus hitman Dusan Vlahovic in January, according to The Sun.

The Gunners were tipped to sign Vlahovic during the last winter transfer window, having earlier missed out on signing the Serbian from Fiorentina as he opted to join Italian heavyweights, Juventus.

This season, Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah has led the line for Arsenal. While the former has been struggling with niggling injuries, the latter’s top performances come occasionally rather than consistently.

Italian publication, TuttoJuve, reports that Real Madrid are also interested in the 23-year-old as they look to find a long-term replacement for Karim Benzema.

Juventus are reported to seek approximately £50m to part ways with Vlahovic and will hope the two-way battle between Madrid and Arsenal will help keep the price tag high.

Busy transfer window

Having gathered 27 points in 12 games, just one point behind leaders, Manchester City, the Gunners are once again in hot pursuit of the League title after disappointingly missing out last season.

In a bid to bolster the squad this season, Mikel Arteta made some impressive signings including Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, David Raya, and Jurrien Timber.

One area that is a concern for the Gunners this season is the central forward role as Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah do not pose a significant threat to mount a title charge for the Gunners.

Arteta already has his eyes set on the January transfer window as he hopes to bring in a formidable center forward in the mold of Vlahovic.

Having won the Serie A Golden Boot, The Serbian international has proven himself to be a prolific goalscorer and is regarded as one of the best center forwards in Europe.

With a team that possesses and plays an attacking brand of football, Vlahovic will certainly score a lot of goals as the Gunners have a knack for creating numerous chances in a match.