Liverpool have joined the race to sign highly sought-after Boca Junior defender Valentin Barco, according to the Express.

The 19-year-old has produced top performances that have attracted interest from several Premier League clubs over the past few months.

Liverpool will hope that Argentinean connection with summer acquisition Alexis Mac Allister will be persuasive during talks for the youngster.

Jurgen Klopp’s team currently need reinforcement at left-back after Andrew Robertson suffered dislocation during the last international break, ruling him out for the rest of the year. This leaves Greek left-back, Kostas Tsimikas as the only viable option at left-back.

Barco’s contract with Boca Juniors will run out in December 2024 and TeamTalk reveals that Barco has a €10m release clause (£8.8m) in his contract.

Tipped for a big move?

Barco is emerging as a household name in the Primera División, featuring 33 times for Boca Juniors at 19 including a start in the Copa Libertadores final loss to Fluminense.

The youngster has earned plaudits with the Argentine Under-20 team where he is being coached by former Liverpool midfielder, Javier Mascherano.

He has proved his versatility this season featuring higher up the pitch as well as playing in a central midfield role. Just like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Barco is capable of slotting seamlessly into any given role for his team.

Barco stands out among aggressive wing-backs by possessing genuine defensive abilities. His exceptional game reading allows him to intercept passes along the flanks, and he demonstrates an impressive turnover rate in the defensive third. Notably, Barco excels in tackling, showcasing a willingness to attempt last-ditch slide tackles with well-timed precision.

In addition to his defensive prowess, Barco exhibits sharp passing skills with a knack for through balls. He adeptly exploits channels, showcasing proficiency as a ball carrier who can navigate opponents with ease. While his crossing could use improvement, and he may not be the type of wing-back to reach the byline for direct balls into the box, he appears well-suited for Klopp’s pattern of football where the fullbacks play a key role in the team’s attack.