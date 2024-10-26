Arsenal handed major boost in pursuit of Alexander Isak



According to TeamTalk, Arsenal have been handed a major boost in signing Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak amid his reluctance to commit his future to the Magpies.

The Gunners were widely fancied to sign a new striker last summer, but they did not make any acquisition in the end. Isak was one of those on their transfer radar, but Newcastle had no plans of parting ways with him.

However, they have now been handed a huge boost as per Teamtalk who claim that Isak wants to be playing consistent Champions League football. He does not believe the Magpies can achieve that target.

Arsenal have drawn up a shortlist of ‘world-class’ strikers to bolster the squad and Isak is the man they want the most. With the Swede’s contract only expiring in June 2028, he will still cost more than £100 million.

Possible deal

Isak has been injury-prone in his Magpies career, but he has been effective when on the pitch. The 25-year-old netted 25 goals from 40 appearances last season and also created plenty of chances for his teammates.

The Swede is good with his anchor play and has the ability to take on defenders with his superb dribbling skills. These are the qualities which would suit the current playing style under manager Mikel Arteta.

The asking price should not be a stumbling block for the Gunners, who have spent a similar amount to purchase Declan Rice lately. The big question mark is whether the Magpies would entertain his sale by next summer.

Isak will still have 3 more years left on his contract and there is a possibility that they could keep him for another campaign. A deal could depend on the striker pushing for an exit at the end of the campaign.

Arsenal will be hoping that happens as they are expected to make a huge outlay on a new marksman before next season. If Isak is unavailable, they could turn their attention to RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.