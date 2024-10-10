Arsenal in pole position to sign Benjamin Sesko



According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal have a good chance of signing RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko ahead of Manchester United and Bayern Munich next summer.

The Gunners were keen on landing the Slovenia international last summer, but he decided to stay with Leipzig instead. The 21-year-old ended up penning a new long-term contract with the Bundesliga outfit.

This has not ended the speculation regarding his future and TEAMtalk claim that manager Mikel Arteta remains keen on bringing a top-class striker to the club to compete with Liverpool and Manchester City.

Arsenal hold a strong interest in Sesko in particular. The reports suggests the Gunners have an edge over Man United and Bayern, having held talks with the players camp where they made it clear they can offer him the best playing time going forward in his career.

Good chance

Arsenal were optimistic of signing the talented centre-forward from Leipzig following a good debut season with 18 goals and 2 assists. However, Leipzig eventually convinced him to put pen-to-paper on a renewal.

In the process, the German giants managed to eliminate the £55 million release clause in his contract and any interested club will have to pay much more to prise him away in the coming transfer windows.

Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Marco Guidi recently said that Sesko could cost £66 million or more next summer and Arsenal could be prepared to pay such a huge fee if he continues to excel this season.

The Slovenian has netted six goals alongside 3 assists from 9 games this term. Bayern may be interested in him, but he is unlikely to accept playing second fiddle to Harry Kane for the centre-forward spot.

He could face a same situation with United, who have just bought Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee. At Arsenal, there is room for a starting position up front despite Kai Havertz’s good form this campaign.

Havertz is perfectly capable of dropping into midfield when required and this could pave the way for Sesko to lead the attack. Gabriel Jesus could be offloaded if Sesko were to join ahead of next season.