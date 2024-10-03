Arsenal made important financial offer for Sesko



Arsenal made an important financial offer for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko this summer, according to Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Marco Guidi.

The Gunners were determined to sign the Slovenian star over the summer and they seemed willing to meet the £55 million release clause in his contract. Sesko ended up signing a new long-term deal with Leipzig, but this has not ended the speculation over his future with the Bundesliga outfit.

In an interview with Juventusnews24.com, Guidi has revealed that Arsenal looked to bring Sesko to England last summer. The Gunners observed him closely and made an important financial offer.

The journalist added that Sesko’s performances this season could directly affect the price and he could be available for £58 million to £67 million or even more based on his progress during the campaign.

He said: “Arsenal looked like they could bring him to England already last summer, then the player also made the choice to stay at Leipzig for at least another season.

“Arsenal were the team that observed him most closely and made an important financial offer to Leipzig.

“In my opinion it is difficult to give a price now, because Sesko’s performances directly affects the price. I believe that next summer we will not go below €70-80m. If he does a lot of good, even more.”

Renewed offer

Arsenal had their sights on landing the 21-year-old, but he had other plans in mind. Sesko was happy to continue his development with Leipzig, but he could pursue a bigger challenge next summer.

The Gunners could make a renewed approach for the Slovenian despite the impressive form of Kai Havertz this season. The club need strong competition for places in order to challenge for silverware.

Havertz has had a fine start to the campaign with 5 goals to his name, but he has hardly had competition. Gabriel Jesus has looked out of sorts and has been misfiring in front of goal over recent games.

Sesko would be an ideal candidate for the role. We believe the Gunners could part ways with Jesus at the end of the campaign to invest big on the Leipzig ace, who has 9 goal contributions this term.

Manager Mikel Arteta could be tempted to pair Havertz and Sesko together next season when required. The duo could be a menace for opposition defences with their strong aerial and physical presence.