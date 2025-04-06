Arsenal ‘definitely’ interested in signing Matheus Cunha

Arsenal are ‘definitely’ interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Cunha as per transfer expert Mike Brown.

The Gunners have started exploring the market ahead of the upcoming transfer window to strengthen the squad in order to challenge on all fronts next campaign.

Mikel Arteta is said to be willing to add reinforcements in several areas with the engine room being among those as Thomas Partey and Jorginho could leave as free agents at the end of this season.

Along with that, purchasing a new prolific goalscorer is also on the Spanish boss’ wishlist. After narrowly missing out on winning the Premier League title last term, it was thought that Arsenal would hire a new striker last summer.

They were even linked with a host of names but eventually opted not to do that and kept faith in Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz. However, the duo has been ruled out until the end of this season owing to their injury problems and Arteta’s side are set to miss out on winning the league title once again this term.

Cunha to Arsenal

Numerous No.9s have been mentioned as key targets for the North London club again this summer with Alexander Isak, Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres being among them.

Now, speaking on Football Insider, Brown says that Arsenal are ‘definitely’ interested in signing Cunha and they could make a formal approach to secure his service ahead of next season.

However, the former scout raises the question of whether the Brazilian would be the right option for Arsenal. Cunha is an ‘all-rounder’ and likes to roam around instead of sticking to the No.9 position.

Therefore, the Wolves man might be better suited to play as a second striker, and Arsenal would be better off signing a bigger striker to play alongside the South American.

Brown said:

“Matheus Cunha is definitely on their list and he’s one they’re interested in, but is he the right profile? He’s an all-rounder, he can come short to link the play and combine with his teammates, and he can get on the ball, run at people and move in behind. “But if they want a bigger forward, it may be ideal for Cunha to come in and combine with him as a sort of second striker, and then you go an bring someone else in as the number nine. It all comes from the decision Arteta has got to make before the window opens.”

Cunha, who has a £64m release clause, has had an excellent Premier League campaign this season and might be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal if they purchase him.