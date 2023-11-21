Chelsea and Arsenal have far more interest in Moscardo



According to journalist Neil Jones, Chelsea and Arsenal are showing far more interest than Liverpool in signing Corinthians wonderkid Gabriel Moscardo in January.

The 18-year-old was the subject of interest from Chelsea during the summer transfer window, but they could not secure an agreement with the Brazilian club. Even if there was one, the Blues would have had to wait until January to sign him, considering he was only 17 years old at the time.

Moscardo has already confirmed ‘strong interest‘ from the Blues and according to Jones, Chelsea and Arsenal have shown ‘far more interest’ in the 18-year-old than Liverpool have. Jurgen Klopp’s side tend to prefer experienced stars from South America over young and emerging talents.

He told Caught Offside: “Another young Brazilian linked with a move to Merseyside is Gabriel Moscardo of Corinthians, although my information is that both Chelsea and Arsenal have shown far more interest in the 18-year-old than Liverpool have. Liverpool, generally, do not sign first-team players directly from South America. “Their tendency in the past has been to wait and see how a talent develops once it has moved to Europe – think of Diaz, Firmino, Fabinho, Nunez, Mac Allister and Alisson as six great examples – before making their move when the player reaches their early-mid 20s.”

Huge talent

Moscardo has had a wonderful breakout season with Corinthians. He has been impressive with his tackling, ability to win duels and his concentration on the ball. There is room for improvement with his distribution but that should easily happen as he is just 18 and should only get better with experience.

Chelsea continue to be linked with the £30 million youngster but they don’t necessarily require him with four young defensive midfielders in Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia and Lesley Ugochukwu in the squad. Conor Gallagher has also excelled from the holding midfield position.

The Blues may look to loan Moscardo out for a season or two if they were to sign him. The scenario could be different at Arsenal where Moscardo could be seen as a potential starter. Thomas Partey, Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny are all in their 30s and all three of them could leave in the summer.

Jorginho appears the more likelier to stay put among the trio. The Italian’s contract could be extended for another year with a clause in his deal. Moscardo could be an understudy to the experienced star before replacing him in the XI. A move to Arsenal would be more favourable for the young starlet.