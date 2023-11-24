Everton star warns Man Utd about Goodison Park’s atmosphere

Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin has warned Manchester United about Goodison Park’s ‘electric’ atmosphere before the Red Devils’ visit on Sunday evening.

Erik ten Hag’s side haven’t had a great start to this season in the Premier League, though they are currently the most in-form team in the English top-flight, winning four of the last five league games.

United are sixth in the table with 21 points from 12 games, five points behind the fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. So, winning this weekend’s encounter means they could be able to close the gap with the top-four spot.

However, speaking on the club’s media, Calvert-Lewin has warned United that they will have to overcome a hostile atmosphere at Goodison Park to win the game.

Everton have faced 10 points deduction having been found guilty of breaching the FFP regulations. In relation to that incident, Calvert-Lewin says that they aren’t fazed about that and are looking forward to the game on Sunday. He also adds that they are ready to give their best to come away with all three points from this fixture.

Calvert-Lewin warns Man Utd

Calvert-Lewin said:

“I’ve played in a lot of games against United at Goodison, and the atmosphere is always incredible. I expect the weekend to be no different – if not, more electric. I’m sure the fans will be ready. Us as players, we’ll prepare the same as normal and make sure we’re ready to put in a performance and collect the three points. “I think, given the circumstances, I’ve sensed a lot of unity and togetherness. We were off on the international break when the news broke, but coming back in this week, I don’t feel like it’s fazed us players. We know, as a group, we can’t affect that. All we can affect is what’s in front of us, and that’s the game on Sunday, so we’re looking forward to that.”

Man Utd have had a slow start to this season but in order to achieve their primary objective – which presumably is finishing in the top-four – they will have to win these types of games. Defeating Everton at Goodison Park isn’t going to be easy for United and it remains to be seen how the game unfolds this weekend.