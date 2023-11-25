Pundit sends warning to Klopp about key issue

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has sent a warning to Jurgen Klopp about a key defensive issue ahead of the Reds’ crucial encounter against Manchester City.

After struggling with their leaky defence last term, it was thought that the Merseyside club would look to strengthen their backline last summer. However, they didn’t sign any defender before the deadline and instead opted to revamp the engine room by signing four new midfielders.

Liverpool have enjoyed a promising start to this season, accumulating 27 points from 12 games and sitting only one point behind the league leaders Manchester City. So, it seems the Reds are going to mount a title charge this season.

However, although Klopp’s side have had a promising start, they have showcased vulnerability at their back. Trent Alexander-Arnold’s frailties in defensive situations became apparent last term and that’s why Klopp opted to change his position and deploy him in the inverted fullback position.

Pundit sends warning to Klopp

Now, writing in The Telegraph, Carragher has said that his main worry about Liverpool ahead of the Man City clash is their right side of defence as Alexander-Arnold is inefficient in defensive contributions. The pundit further states that Luton Town tried to hurt Liverpool through that side and Man City could also do the same.

Carragher wrote:

“Klopp and his coaching staff have a match-defining tactical puzzle against a side of City’s class is maintaining the right balance between Trent’s attacking and defensive duties. My worry is even against weaker sides this has not been right. “Liverpool’s last Premier League away game was against Luton Town when they were fortunate to escape with a draw. Luton’s best player that day was Chiedozie Ogbene, who was under orders from the first whistle to attack the space down Liverpool’s left. “Guardiola will be zoning in on this. It is no coincidence that Grealish enjoyed one of his best games in a Manchester City shirt against Liverpool in April, relishing the space and time he was afforded on the left as he got the better of Alexander-Arnold in one-to-one duels. Doku, meanwhile, is one of the Premier League’s in-form players and will love being isolated against the full-back.”

Liverpool suffered a 4-1 thrashing against Man City at the Etihad Stadium last term so they will be looking to take revenge for that defeat this weekend. However, defeating the Citizens will be extremely difficult for Klopp’s side so it’s going to be interesting to see how the game eventually unfolds on Saturday.