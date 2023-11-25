Chelsea set to hijack Tottenham Hotspur move for Santiago Gimenez

Mauricio Pochettino has demanded Chelsea to hijack Tottenham’s £35m move for Feyenoord star Santiago Gimenez, as per The Sun.

The Mexico international was the subject of interest from a number of clubs after netting 23 goals in all competitions as Feyenoord clinched the Eredivisie title. Gimenez has started this season in red-hot form, netting 15 goals in 15 appearances in all competitions this season.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach, Ange Postecoglou is keen to add a new striker to his squad and Gimenez possesses the qualities of an ideal striker for Spurs.

However, the Lilywhites will face an uphill battle against heavy-spending Chelsea who will be unperturbed by meeting Gimenez’s £35m valuation.

Pochettino’s Blues are somewhat finding their feet in the league. Recent displays show that Chelsea’s position in the League would have been improved if they had an instinctive striker in their ranks. Hence, Pochettino is set to change the tides by bringing in Gimenez to help salvage their goalscoring woes.

Makes sense

Chelsea currently have three strikers in their ranks with Armando Broja, Nicholas Jackson, and Christopher Nkunku vying for the number nine spot.

Although Nkunku is yet to feature for the Blues this season, Broja and Jackson have a combined seven goals in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Son Heung-Min is in prolific form for Spurs, netting eight goals in what has been a transformational season for Tottenham.

While Chelsea need Gimenez to be their key man, Spurs might need Gimenez for depth as Postecoglou has already indicated his preference for Son in the center-forward role.

Son is currently undroppable in Postecoglou’s team and Gimenez would hope that Spurs qualify for Europe next season as playing in other competitions will aid rotation in the team.

For Chelsea, the door is seemingly open for anyone to take the mantle of goalscoring. The positions of Jackson and Broja as first choice are not secured while there’s no certainty yet as to which position to play Nkunku who can operate from the wings and midfield as well.

As long as Gimenez consistently scores, his place in the team is secured as goalscoring is currently Chelsea’s biggest challenge.