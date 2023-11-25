Mikel Arteta challenges Ramsdale to prove him wrong

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has challenged Aaron Ramsdale to work hard and prove him wrong.

After joining the club back in 2021 from Sheffield United, the 25-year-old managed to establish himself as a key member of Arteta’s first eleven. He even helped his side qualify for the Champions League this season by finishing second in the Premier League last term.

The Englishman started the new season between the sticks for Arsenal, however, Arteta opted to change his goalkeeper after the first few games and deploy David Raya, dropping Ramsdale from the starting eleven.

Raya joined the North London club from Brentford on a season-long loan last summer and it has been suggested that the Gunners are set to purchase him permanently at the end of this season.

Now, speaking in the pre-match press-conference ahead of today’s game versus the Bees, Arteta has said that he has a squad of 24 players and everyone wants to play, but when they don’t they get disappointed. The Gunners boss further states that those players need to work hard and fight for the first team spot, they must show that the manager is wrong and they deserve the place in the first eleven.

Arteta said:

“Aaron Ramsdale is one of many players who is playing less than he wants. There are many unfortunately in a dressing room of 24 players. The behaviour we always demand is to challenge and to make each other better — just show me that I’m wrong.”

Arteta urges Ramsdale to prove him wrong

Raya isn’t available for selection in Arsenal’s upcoming game against Brentford as the Spaniard is ineligible to face his parent club. So, Ramsdale is set to start in goal and he will be hoping to showcase his best in this game to regain his spot in Arsenal’s first eleven.

Former goalkeeper David Seaman recently said that if Arteta decides to drop Ramsdale in midweek against RC Lens after starting him this weekend, then it will clear up that Raya is the Spanish boss’ preferred goalkeeping option.

The pundit further stated that Ramsdale is too good to be the second-choice goalkeeper and he needs to play regularly if he wishes to secure his place in England squad for the next year’s Euro.

So, it is going to be interesting to see whether Ramsdale stays at the Emirates Stadium beyond the winter window if his situation remains the same over the coming months.